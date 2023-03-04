Theft at Mini Secretariat, Congress workers protest

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 3

The Congress workers on Friday took out a protest march against the Rs 25 lakh theft at Saral Kendra in Mini Secretariat here. They went to the secretariat to hand over a lock to the officials, but they only accepted their memorandum and not the lock. The protesters had a heated argument with the police there.

Trilochan Singh, former chairperson of the Minority Commission, Ragubir Sandhi, Nippy Mann and other leaders said it was an unfortunate incident, especially because it occurred where the offices of top district officials were located. The authorities could not save the money paid by residents for public services, therefore, they must lock the office, they added.