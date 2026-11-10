Theft of firearms from Faridabad police station: Haryana rights panel directs DGP to submit report

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of the theft of 32 licensed firearms from the storeroom of Police Station Sector-8, Faridabad, and has directed a review of the security arrangements in storerooms of all police stations across the state.

In an order dated November 2, 2026, Member of the Commission, Deep Bhatia, directed the Director General of Police, Haryana, to review the existing arrangements across the state concerning the safe custody of firearms, access to police storerooms and supervisory mechanisms in the light of this incident.

The matter was brought before the Commission through a complaint filed on July 16, 2026, by Advocate Gitanjali, a resident of Panchkula. The complaint stated that the owners of 32 licensed firearms had deposited their weapons at the police station in compliance with the law, entrusting them to the police for safe custody. However, the theft of these firearms from the police storeroom indicated a serious failure in the security arrangements on the part of the police.

Highlighting the human rights implications of the incident, the complainant submitted that if the stolen firearms were used in criminal activities, their legitimate owners could face fear, mental distress and unnecessary legal complications, despite having complied with the law. The complaint also referred to Article 21 of the Constitution of India and Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which recognise the right to life, liberty and security of person. The complainant further sought reports from the Director General of Police, Haryana, and the Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, and requested an examination of the negligence responsible for the incident.

Advertisement

According to the report submitted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, before Deep Bhatia, Monu was undergoing apprenticeship training at Police Station Sector-8, Faridabad. He was assisting in maintaining the daily diary of the police station and was also performing duties relating to the police storeroom. During this period, he became familiar with the records and articles kept in the storeroom. During the investigation, suspicion was raised by ESI Bijender regarding Monu's involvement in the theft of firearms. Subsequently, on the basis of the investigation and evidence collected, Monu along with a total of 28 accused persons was arrested. The police report further stated that all the firearms reported missing from the police station had been recovered from the accused persons and that the challan in the case was presented in court on August 6, 2026.

In its order, the Commission observed that the matter raised serious concerns regarding the safety and security of licensed firearms belonging to civilians, which were deposited in police stations with the legitimate expectation that they would remain in safe custody. Citizens routinely deposit their licensed firearms at police stations, particularly during elections and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, with complete faith in the police authorities for their safekeeping. In such circumstances, granting access to the police storeroom to a person who was merely undergoing apprenticeship training and was not a regular employee of the Police Department raises serious questions about the existing security arrangements and supervisory mechanisms.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission specifically observed that the incident, in which an apprentice allegedly removed 32 licensed firearms from the police storeroom in connivance with other accused persons, was particularly alarming. Any lapse in the safe custody of firearms not only affects the rights and interests of the concerned licence holders but may also pose a serious threat to public safety and the law-and-order situation in the state.

Advertisement

The Commission further observed that the theft of a large number of firearms from a police station and the possibility of their reaching criminal elements pose a serious threat to the safety and security of citizens. The protection of human rights necessitates effective safeguards to ensure the safe custody of firearms and prevent their misuse by unauthorised persons.

In this regard, Member of the Commission, Deep Bhatia, has directed the Director General of Police, Haryana, to ensure that apprentices, trainees and other non-regular personnel were not granted unauthorised access to licensed firearms belonging to civilians or other sensitive articles kept in police storerooms across the State. Necessary instructions are to be issued to all police stations, ensuring proper custody of firearms, restricted access, adherence to security protocols and strict compliance with effective supervisory mechanisms.

Dr Puneet Arora, Assistant Registrar of the Commission, informed that the Director General of Police, Haryana, has also been directed to examine the present incident from the perspective of systemic and supervisory lapses and take necessary corrective and preventive measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

Advertisement

The Director General of Police, Haryana, has been asked to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report detailing the review conducted at the State level, the security and preventive measures adopted, and the instructions issued to all police stations in this regard. The matter has been adjourned for further consideration to January 11.