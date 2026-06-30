Theft of Ram Temple offerings a sin: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the theft of offerings meant for the Ram Mandir is a “grave sin”.

Advertisement

He stated that the allegations of a major scam and irregularities regarding the donations made by millions of devotees from across the country and abroad for the temple of Lord Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, are deeply concerning. “This matter is distressing for the countless people who hold faith in Lord Ram,” he said.

Advertisement

Hooda remarked that the act of stealing offerings is not only a legal offence, but also a grave sin from a religious perspective. “These offerings and contributions were made by millions of devotees with a spirit of deep faith and dedication. Every single rupee contributed by the devotees reflects their unwavering belief in this sacred cause. Betraying their trust deals a severe blow to their faith,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the ongoing investigation into the theft of Ram Mandir offerings and the land scam must be completely impartial, transparent and free from any bias. “Whoever is found guilty during the investigation, regardless of their position or influence, must face the strictest possible punishment. It must also be ensured that faith is not exploited for personal gain in the future,” he stated.

Hooda emphasised that the nation should be fully informed, with complete transparency, about the irregularities that have come to light, the extent of the theft of offerings, the items recovered from the accused and the manner in which the theft was executed, given the highly sensitive nature of this matter.