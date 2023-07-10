 There goes 'vikas'! : The Tribune India

HARYANA DIARY

There goes 'vikas'!

Panipat: Heavy rain left the ‘Textile City’ waterlogged. All major roads and colony roads were submerged due to the rain. Poor drainage system has become a hot issue on social media for opposition leaders as well as for residents. People raised questions over development projects worth Rs 1,482 crore. The ruling party MLA, Pramod Vij, had claimed at a press conference that Rs 1,482 crore had been spent on ‘vikas’ in the city and hoardings were mounted at several places supporting his claim. Now, the residents are sharing posts of submerged roads on social media, mocking his claim and saying that ‘vikas’ is flowing on roads.

Got the timing wrong

Rohtak: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s impromptu visit to a Sonepat village on Saturday left a prominent leader of the area disappointed as he too was out in the fields at the same time to transplant paddy with farmers in a village of his area. Unaware of Rahul’s detour, he spent a lot of time with paddy growers, but suffered a setback on seeing pictures of Rahul working in the fields. The photos went viral, dashing his hopes of gaining political mileage. Since people would have thought it was not an original idea, the leader did not release a press note about his own activity. “Netaji had chalked out the plan days ago, but could not execute it as he was busy. This wonderful idea has become useless after Rahul’s visit,” a supporter stated.

The prized chair

Hisar: While the Congress has not declared a chief-ministerial candidate for the Assembly polls scheduled next year, supporters of respective leaders are taking every opportunity to project their leader as the next CM candidate. This was apparent when Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived to address a public meeting at Gangwa village in Hisar district on Saturday. Asked about slogans of projecting him as the next CM, Surjewala said there was nothing wrong if supporters raised slogans and wanted their leaders to be the CM. Similar slogans are also common in public meetings being held by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary.

Together they stand

Karnal: After former Union minister Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and former state Cabinet minister Kiran Choudhry put up a united face, their supporters have started organising joint programmes. Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, working state president Suresh Gupta Matlauda, Pankaj Punia, Bhupinder Lather, Jai Pal Mann, Sukhram Bedi, Inderjeet Goraya and others shared a platform on Saturday during a meeting of the supporters of these leaders. They even announced a protest in the CM’s constituency on July 20. Political experts say that these three leaders seem to be positioning themselves as a parallel power centre within the state party unit.

A political twist

Ambala: A dharna being staged by street vendors of the Ambala City cloth market over a dispute related to parking and space has given a platform to local politicians. Leaders of almost all parties have so far reached the dharna site to extend their support to the agitating vendors. However, it has not gone down well with a section of the shopkeepers, who want the vendors to be shifted from there. While political leaders claim that they have been supporting the vendors as their livelihood was at risk, the shopkeepers claim that the politicians have turned a dispute into a political issue to take advantage of the protest.

Quick-witted retort

Rohtak: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda generally parries direct queries of journalists during news conferences. However, at times, he makes remarkable comments. At a recent media interaction in Rohtak, the Congress leader was questioned why he was targeted by leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP regime as well as opposition parties like the INLD and AAP. Hooda quipped that the one who was expected to come (to power) was talked about — “Rajneeti ka ye usool hai ke aaney waaley ki charcha hoti hai!”

