The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police has arrested a thief involved in 42 theft cases and recovered ornaments around Rs 9.50 lakh from his possession.

The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Ambala. As per the CIA-2 unit, nearly six tolas of gold and 240-gram silver ornaments worth Rs 9.50 lakh have been recovered from his possession. During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had committed 12 thefts in the Mahesh Nagar area and there were nearly 42 cases registered against him at different police stations in Ambala.

The accused used to hide his face to avoid getting caught on CCTV cameras, and always wore gloves to avoid leaving his fingerprints. There were eight warrants issued against him from the courts.

On the basis of technical evidence and a tip-off received, the accused was arrested near Subhash Park in Ambala Cantonment. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to jail. The CIA-2 unit in-charge said further investigation was underway and efforts were being made to get information about his other associates and the people who used to purchase the stolen articles.