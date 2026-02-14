DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Thief involved in 42 thefts held in Haryana's Ambala

Thief involved in 42 thefts held in Haryana's Ambala

Ornaments worth Rs 9.50 lakh recovered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:49 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police in Saturday.
Advertisement

The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police has arrested a thief involved in 42 theft cases and recovered ornaments around Rs 9.50 lakh from his possession.

Advertisement

The accused was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Ambala. As per the CIA-2 unit, nearly six tolas of gold and 240-gram silver ornaments worth Rs 9.50 lakh have been recovered from his possession. During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had committed 12 thefts in the Mahesh Nagar area and there were nearly 42 cases registered against him at different police stations in Ambala.

Advertisement

The accused used to hide his face to avoid getting caught on CCTV cameras, and always wore gloves to avoid leaving his fingerprints. There were eight warrants issued against him from the courts.

Advertisement

On the basis of technical evidence and a tip-off received, the accused was arrested near Subhash Park in Ambala Cantonment. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to jail. The CIA-2 unit in-charge said further investigation was underway and efforts were being made to get information about his other associates and the people who used to purchase the stolen articles.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts