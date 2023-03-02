Thieves break into Saral Kendra at Mini Secretariat in Karnal; decamp with Rs 25 lakh

Karnal, March 2
Thieves broke into the Saral Kendra at Mini Secretariat here on Wednesday night and decamped with around Rs 25 lakh. The miscreants also took with them the digital video recorder (DVR), which had CCTV footage of the Centre.
The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when Saral Kendra employees opened the centre noticed the broken locker.
Police suspect that the burglary was carried out after a thorough recce.
Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia along with forensic experts visited the spot. Police are questioning the Saral Kendra employees about the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the G20 Forei...
Ruling NDPP-BJP gets majority in Nagaland, BJP inches ahead in Tripura; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya
Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...
Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty
Victim's family to move High Court
Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also sets up expert panel ...
Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs
The verdict by five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice ...