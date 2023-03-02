Thieves break into Saral Kendra at Mini Secretariat in Karnal; decamp with Rs 25 lakh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 2

Thieves broke into the Saral Kendra at Mini Secretariat here on Wednesday night and decamped with around Rs 25 lakh. The miscreants also took with them the digital video recorder (DVR), which had CCTV footage of the Centre.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when Saral Kendra employees opened the centre noticed the broken locker.

Police suspect that the burglary was carried out after a thorough recce.

Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia along with forensic experts visited the spot. Police are questioning the Saral Kendra employees about the incident.

