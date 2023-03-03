Thieves decamp with Rs 25L from Saral Kendra at Karnal Mini Sectt

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 2

Thieves broke into the Saral Kendra situated at Mini Secretariat here on Wednesday night and decamped with about Rs 25 lakh. They also took with them the DVR (digital video recorder) which had the CCTV footage. However, as per the employees, there was more cash lying inside the locker. It is even when the round-the-clock security was there.

The police suspect that the burglary was carried out after a thorough recce. They are also suspecting the involvement of an insider. The Saral Kendra is being run on the ground floor of the building where offices of the DC, SP, ADC, SDM and other district officials are situated.

SDM Anubhav Mehta said it was the cash collected in three days from different heads. “We have filed a complaint with the police,” he added.

The employees went to the bank to deposit the cash on Wednesday but due to some technical reasons they could not and kept it in the locker, said Mehta. “We have registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC against unidentified persons,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.