Thieves run away with ATM having Rs 18 lakh

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: Unidentified miscreants decamped with an ATM of PNB situated on Ladwa Road in Shahabad on Saturday. As per bank records, there were Rs 18.41 lakh in the ATM. No security guard was deployed by the bank for the safety of the machine. TNS

Factory owner charred to death in Panipat

Panipat: A 45-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his handloom factory in Ram Nagar on the Babail road on Saturday. The deceased, Devi Singh, was the owner of the factory. He was working on pitloom when the fire broke out in a sack of yarn nearby. TNS

VB releases numbers for information in DTP graft case

Karnal: Vigilance Bureau has released a phone number to gather information regarding former Karnal DTP and Tehsildar who were arrested for their involvement in alleged corruption cases. Residents can inform the bureau on 9050029992.”