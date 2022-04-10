Thieves run away with ATM having Rs 18 lakh

Kurukshetra: Unidentified miscreants decamped with an ATM of PNB situated on Ladwa Road in Shahabad on Saturday. As per bank records, there were Rs 18.41 lakh in the ATM. No security guard was deployed by the bank for the safety of the machine. TNS
Factory owner charred to death in Panipat
Panipat: A 45-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his handloom factory in Ram Nagar on the Babail road on Saturday. The deceased, Devi Singh, was the owner of the factory. He was working on pitloom when the fire broke out in a sack of yarn nearby. TNS
VB releases numbers for information in DTP graft case
Karnal: Vigilance Bureau has released a phone number to gather information regarding former Karnal DTP and Tehsildar who were arrested for their involvement in alleged corruption cases. Residents can inform the bureau on 9050029992.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan
Pak PM not in House during voting | His party members walk o...