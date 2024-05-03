Thieves steal bike from bank

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 2

Two thieves stole a bike parked outside the Haryana Gramin Bank in Ellenabad, Sirsa. The theft was captured in CCTV cameras installed outside the bank.

Upon receiving a complaint from the bike owner, Arjun, the Ellenabad police have registered a case against unknown youths and initiated an investigation into the matter. The entire incident occurred within a span of 23 seconds, as recorded by the CCTV footage.

