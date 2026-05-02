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Home / Haryana / Third accused held in Rs 9L overseas job fraud case in Fatehabad

Third accused held in Rs 9L overseas job fraud case in Fatehabad

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:52 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the police.
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The police have arrested the third accused in a cheating case involving a gang that allegedly duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Panjgrain Kalan village in Faridkot district of Punjab.

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SHO Pushpa said the case was registered following a complaint by Jasbir Singh of Rattakhera village. The complainant alleged that the accused lured him and his family with promises of sending them to Portugal and Germany and took Rs 9 lakh from them.

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According to the police, the accused took the victim to Delhi, Indonesia and Thailand, misleading him during the process, and later abandoned him in Ludhiana before fleeing.

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A case was registered at Ratia city police station under relevant sections of the IPC, including criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Police said two accused had already been arrested earlier in the case. With the arrest of Lovepreet Singh, the total number of arrests has now reached three. The accused will be produced before a court, and further legal action will be taken as per law, officials added.

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Police have appealed to the public not to fall prey to unauthorised agents promising overseas jobs. They advised people to verify the credentials and licences of agents before making any payments and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

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