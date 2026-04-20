icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Third-Party audit of Ayushman Bharat ordered in high-level review meeting

Third-Party audit of Ayushman Bharat ordered in high-level review meeting

The review noted that Haryana has settled nearly 28 lakh claims under the Ayushman Bharat and CHIRAYU schemes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:02 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting in Chandigarh to assess the progress of the Ayushman Bharat and the State's CHIRAYU scheme, directing strict Third Party Administrator (TPA) for audit and claims processing to be done by Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd (HMSCL).

Advertisement

She also ordered for a strategy to increase claims from government medical colleges and public health institutions under the scheme.

Advertisement

Chairing the review, Dr Misra said third-party audits would be made mandatory across the scheme's operations to ensure that no fraudulent activities are carried out in the Ayushman Bharat process.

Advertisement

She directed that a clear strategy be drawn up to examine how claims from government colleges and medical institutions can be significantly increased under Ayushman Bharat.

In another key directive, Dr Misra said chronic haemodialysis, a critical and recurring treatment for kidney patients, must be actively claimed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring that patients requiring regular dialysis receive full coverage without any financial hardships.

Advertisement

The review noted that Haryana has settled nearly 28 lakh claims under the Ayushman Bharat and CHIRAYU schemes, with financial assistance of more than Rs 3,900 crore disbursed to beneficiaries across the state.

In the state for financial year 2025-26, claims have crossed Rs 1,500 crore, reflecting growing awareness and utilisation of the scheme among citizens.

The state has a network of 1,363 empanelled hospitals (Private -777, Public -586), including both government and private institutions, ensuring cashless treatment is available to beneficiaries across Haryana.

Haryana has gone beyond the national Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY framework by implementing the CHIRAYU scheme and its extension, which covers families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, significantly widening the healthcare safety net beyond the national eligibility criteria and bringing a larger section of the state's population under the assured health coverage. Around 1.38 crore cards of eligible beneficiaries have been generated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts