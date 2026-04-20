Third-Party audit of Ayushman Bharat ordered in high-level review meeting

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting in Chandigarh to assess the progress of the Ayushman Bharat and the State's CHIRAYU scheme, directing strict Third Party Administrator (TPA) for audit and claims processing to be done by Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd (HMSCL).

Advertisement

She also ordered for a strategy to increase claims from government medical colleges and public health institutions under the scheme.

Advertisement

Chairing the review, Dr Misra said third-party audits would be made mandatory across the scheme's operations to ensure that no fraudulent activities are carried out in the Ayushman Bharat process.

Advertisement

She directed that a clear strategy be drawn up to examine how claims from government colleges and medical institutions can be significantly increased under Ayushman Bharat.

In another key directive, Dr Misra said chronic haemodialysis, a critical and recurring treatment for kidney patients, must be actively claimed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring that patients requiring regular dialysis receive full coverage without any financial hardships.

Advertisement

The review noted that Haryana has settled nearly 28 lakh claims under the Ayushman Bharat and CHIRAYU schemes, with financial assistance of more than Rs 3,900 crore disbursed to beneficiaries across the state.

In the state for financial year 2025-26, claims have crossed Rs 1,500 crore, reflecting growing awareness and utilisation of the scheme among citizens.

The state has a network of 1,363 empanelled hospitals (Private -777, Public -586), including both government and private institutions, ensuring cashless treatment is available to beneficiaries across Haryana.

Haryana has gone beyond the national Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY framework by implementing the CHIRAYU scheme and its extension, which covers families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, significantly widening the healthcare safety net beyond the national eligibility criteria and bringing a larger section of the state's population under the assured health coverage. Around 1.38 crore cards of eligible beneficiaries have been generated.