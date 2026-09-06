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Home / Haryana / Third snub in a row: Rao Inderjit skips Haryana CM’s Rewari marathon amid BJP-Ahirwal rift

Third snub in a row: Rao Inderjit skips Haryana CM’s Rewari marathon amid BJP-Ahirwal rift

Nayab Singh Saini, listed as chief guest, and Rao Inderjit, billed as special guest, were both named on the official posters

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Rao Inderjit Singh. File photo
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Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh skipped Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s programme in Rewari for the third consecutive time on Sunday, deepening the BJP’s simmering Ahirwal faction line even as his name featured prominently on the event’s posters and banners.

The occasion was the Rewari marathon, organised by the district administration under the “Nasha Mukt Haryana – Sashakt Haryana” campaign at Rao Tularam Stadium. Saini, listed as chief guest, and Rao Inderjit, billed as special guest, were both named on the official posters — with Rao’s name printed just below the Chief Minister’s. But the Union Minister was conspicuously absent, continuing a run that includes two earlier CM events in the Bawal belt on June 30 and August 23.

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In his address, Saini invoked the name of freedom fighter Rao Tularam in an apparent bid to reach out to the Ahirwal electorate directly.

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Three local BJP MLAs Laxman Yadav (Rewari), Dr Krishna Kumar (Bawal) and Anil Yadav (Kosli) were present at the marathon, underlining that the friction remains centred on Rao Inderjit rather than the wider party unit in the region.

The latest no-show comes days after state Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao, Rao Inderjit’s daughter, struck a combative note at a Yadav Mahasabha event in Narnaul on September 3. She said south Haryana was known for its sacrifices for the nation and asserted the region would not bow down even if it meant losing its head over injustice. The friction traces back to an August 14 Partition Horrors Remembrance Day event in Gurugram, where Rao Inderjit, in the presence of BJP leadership, complained about lack of importance to locals and prominence being given to the Punjabi community. He remarked that anyone contesting purely on a “Punjabi” identity should test it at the ballot box to see how many votes it draws. While the CM was absent at the event, Union Minister and former CM ML Khattar was present there.

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