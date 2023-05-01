Thorough probe into allegations by women wrestlers must, says Athawale

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 30

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the allegations levelled by women wrestlers against chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“There should be a thorough probe in this case,” he said in response to a question asked by the mediapersons here, where he listened to PM Narendra Modi’s 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. After this programme, he addressed party workers at the Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium.

Athawale, who is also the national president of the Republican Party of India, said they would approach the BJP for an alliance for the Haryana Assembly elections. “If the alliance is forged, we will extend our support to the BJP. Else, we will contest some seats and on remaining seats we will support the BJP candidates,” said the Union Minister.

He praised Modi for his working style. About former Congress president Rahul Gandhi he said, “Under Rahul’s leadership, the tally of the Congress will not increase.”

On the third and fourth fronts, the Union Minister said it would have no impact. “There will be no impact on the NDA by the formation of any third or fourth front. We will not allow entry of Nitish Kumar in the NDA, even if he wishes to join. The NDA government will be in power till 2039,” Athawale said.