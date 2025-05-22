Those threatening national security to face action: Minister

Cooperation and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma stated that all Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state would be deported and the government was alert regarding national security.

He warned that those who pose a threat to the country’s safety would be dealt with strictly, emphasizing that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India had sent a message to the world about its zero tolerance for terrorism. He was interacting with the media after inaugurating the beautification work of Dada Lakhmi Chand Park estimated at a cost of Rs 45 lakh at Pahrawar village here on Wednesday. Sharma assured the public that development work would not be compromised and reaffirmed Haryana’s status as the number one state in terms of development, attributing the success to the dynamic governance model under the current administration.

Targeting the Congress, the minister said the Congress now had “nothing left” and was only focused on criticising the government’s good work. “The Congress leaders are not concerned with the people or development. They are simply trying to find faults when there are none,” he added.

The minister also noted that in contrast to the corruption-ridden past, the current administration had ended the “Dalal system” that thrived under previous regimes. “Now, the youth in Haryana are getting government jobs without parchi and kharchi,” he claimed.

Sharma praised Operation Sindoor, calling it a symbol of the Army’s growing self-reliance. “The operation sent a clear message to our enemies that any misadventure would be met with total elimination. Those questioning the operation should be ashamed. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has made it clear that terrorism will not be tolerated on its soil,” he asserted,” he added.

The minister reiterated that the government policies had reached every section of society and were benefiting even the most underprivileged. He instructed the officials to resolve public grievances promptly. In response to the complaints about drinking water, he directed the authorities to ensure that such issues were permanently resolved.

Sharma also claimed that the Lord Parshuram Jayanti celebrations, scheduled for May 30 at Pehrawar village, would be “historic.” The event would feature the CM as the chief guest, along with other senior leaders from both state and the Centre, he added.