Those threatening traders to face strict action, Haryana CM warns criminals

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 21

Taking an aggressive stance against those indulging in threatening businessmen over the phone, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today warned them of giving up such acts or be ready to face dire consequences.

“Traders need not be scared as we know how to teach a lesson to people making threat calls. We will not spare them in any condition. I am available for you round the clock and the police too have been directed to take stern and prompt action against such people. The state government has vowed to ensure safety of traders and all other sections of society as well,” said the CM while addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ at Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Saini said the Congress had ruled the nation for several decades but did nothing to eradicate poverty. Now, its leaders are seeking votes by claiming to eliminate it in one stroke.

“The Congress leaders should tell the people which Aladdin’s lamp they have with the help of which they will be able to eliminate poverty in one go. The Congress is trying to mislead people by telling lies but it will not succeed as people know the real face of Congress leaders,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the previous Hooda government in the state, Saini said farmers used to get cheques of merely some rupees for their crop losses in the Congress government. The BJP government had provided them huge compensation for bailing them out of crisis.

#Nayab Singh Saini #Rohtak