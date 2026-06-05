Thousands of saplings planted across Karnal on World Environment Day

World Environment Day was celebrated with enthusiasm across Karnal district on Friday as government departments, social organisations, educational institutions and environmental groups joined hands in a district-wide plantation drive aimed at promoting environmental conservation and sustainable living.

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Mayor Renu Bala Gupta planted a sapling near ITI Chowk and called upon citizens to actively participate in protecting the environment by planting and nurturing trees. She emphasised that trees are nature’s most valuable gift and play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and ensuring human survival. She was leading the plantation drive conducted by the Karnal Municipal Corporation, under which scores of saplings were planted.

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“In an era marked by rising pollution, climate change and environmental challenges, plantation is not merely a campaign but our responsibility towards future generations,” the Mayor said. She urged every citizen to plant at least one tree and take responsibility for its care and protection.

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Meanwhile, Bharat Vikas Parishad’s Madhav branch organised a special plantation programme at Government Women’s College.

Environment Convener of the Madhav branch, Sujata Gupta, said that the organisation donated 51 saplings to the institution. Saplings were planted across the college campus and sports grounds to spread awareness about environmental protection.

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College Principal Dr Vivek Ranga appreciated the initiative and stressed the need for large-scale plantation drives. During the programme, it was announced that Bharat Vikas Parishad and the college would jointly launch an environmental awareness signature campaign.

The organisations also set an ambitious target of planting more than 10,000 saplings between July and September with active participation from students.

A plantation drive was organised at Noor Mahal, Autograph Collection by Marriott International. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Col. Manbeer Sandhu (Retd), owner of the new Autograph Collection hotel and former President of the All India Hotels and Restaurants Federation of India, along with other guests, planted and distributed saplings.

Adding a unique dimension to the celebrations, Impacto Earthcare Foundation organised a Seed Ball Making and Organic Nutrition Garden awareness programme in Sector 8, which focused on environmental conservation, urban greening, nutrition security and sustainable lifestyles. Municipal Councillor Sujata Arora highlighted the importance of not only planting trees but also ensuring their proper care and maintenance. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, she encouraged citizens to actively support community greening initiatives. Dr Ritu Sharma, Director of Impacto Earthcare Foundation, advocated the concept of family horticulture and encouraged households to develop small nutrition gardens for access to fresh, chemical-free vegetables.

The spirit of World Environment Day also resonated within the Judicial Complex, where District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Sharda, along with other judicial officers, planted nearly a dozen saplings to promote environmental conservation. On the occasion, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Meenakshi Yadav, distributed 50 saplings among panel advocates and para-legal volunteers. She urged them to encourage citizens to plant more trees and contribute towards environmental protection.

Among those present during the plantation drive at the court complex were Additional District and Sessions Judges Praveen Kumar, Rajneesh Kumar Sharma, Guneet Arora, Ritu Kumari, Rajesh Kumar and Shailza Gupta, ACJM Sudhir Kumar and CJM Khushboo Goyal.

Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap participated in a series of plantation drives in his constituency. Kashyap planted saplings at the Irrigation Rest House, Government Boys School and Herbal Park, emphasising the importance of environmental conservation and community participation in greening initiatives.