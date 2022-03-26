Threatened, couple seeks permission to leave village

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 25

During the monthly meeting of the District Grievances and Redress Committee held at the mini secretariat today, a middle-aged couple from a village in the district has raised the issue of life threat posed by some anti-social elements.

The meeting was headed by Haryana Cooperatives Minister Dr Banwari Lal.

The couple alleged for the past several months, some politically influential persons had been threatening them with dire consequences for raising voice in connection to an old dispute.

“Persons armed with weapons keep visiting our house, claiming that no one can harm them if we take an action against them,” the woman complained during the meeting.

She told the committee that despite a complaint lodged with the police in November last year, no action has been taken so far.

The Minister directed the police to act promptly to provide security to the couple and take action against the culprits. He also asked the authorities to install CCTV at the house of the complainant.