Threatened, couple seeks permission to leave village

Palwal, March 25
During the monthly meeting of the District Grievances and Redress Committee held at the mini secretariat today, a middle-aged couple from a village in the district has raised the issue of life threat posed by some anti-social elements.
The meeting was headed by Haryana Cooperatives Minister Dr Banwari Lal.
The couple alleged for the past several months, some politically influential persons had been threatening them with dire consequences for raising voice in connection to an old dispute.
“Persons armed with weapons keep visiting our house, claiming that no one can harm them if we take an action against them,” the woman complained during the meeting.
She told the committee that despite a complaint lodged with the police in November last year, no action has been taken so far.
The Minister directed the police to act promptly to provide security to the couple and take action against the culprits. He also asked the authorities to install CCTV at the house of the complainant. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...
Supreme Court asks Centre to immediately look into Rajoana's mercy plea in Beant Singh assassination case
A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit asks CBI to make proposal fo...