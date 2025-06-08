Threats dim liquor contractors’ spirit as zone auction loses buzz

Liquor contractors don’t seem very interested in participating in the auction process of liquor zones (a liquor zone consists of two liquor retail shops) in Yamunanagar district this year. After the completion of three rounds of auction on separate dates, the Excise and Taxation Department, Yamunanagar, could allot only 10 zones out of the total 55.

Recent reports of firing at a liquor shop and threats being issued to contractors are said to be behind the lack of enthusiasm by contractors.

The fourth round is expected to be held on June 9. Officers of the local administration are assuring liquor contractors that they would be provided a conducive atmosphere to conduct business in the district.

The online auction process for liquor zones has been going on in the state for several days as all zones could not be allotted in all districts of the state except Kurukshetra, where all liquor vends have been auctioned.

The liquor zones are to be auctioned for about 22 months — from June 12, 2025, to March 2027. The tenure of the existing liquor vends will come to an end at 11.59 pm on June 11.

How many zones are there in Yamunanagar?

The Excise and Taxation Department has set up 55 zones (110 liquor shops/vends) in the district.

The state government has fixed a reserve price of Rs 484.77 crore for these zones. There were 56 zones in the district last year. One zone, in Sector 18 of Jagadhri, is not part of the zones up for auction this year as it could not be operated properly due to many reasons, most pertinently opposition by area residents.

How many zones have been allotted so far?

The Excise and Taxation Department, Yamunanagar, could allot only 10 zones out of the total 55. In the first round of auction, only three zones were auctioned. These, however, were later cancelled due to technical reasons. The 10 zones were allotted in the second round of the auction on June 4. These zones were auctioned for over Rs 82.76 crore through the e-auction process. In the third round of the auction, held on Friday, no contractor participated in the bidding.

Why are contractors reluctant to participate in auctions?

Many reasons are said to be behind the contactors’ hesitation to participate in the auction process of liquor zones. A few days ago, several rounds of fire were fired at a liquor shop in Yamunanagar. Incidents of threats being issued to contractors by miscreants have also been reported.

In light of these incidents, contractors are worried about their safety.

Another reason for their hesitation is that some contractors have reportedly suffered huge financial losses in the liquor business in the last few years.

Also, the next round of auction is taking place after June 11, and the reserve price will likely witness a 3-5% decrease. So, contractors may participate in the process after June 11.

What action has been taken by the dist admn?

Officers of the district administration, including Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria, have held meetings with liquor contractors, exhorting them to participate in the auction process. The SP has assured them that their safety would be ensured. He also assured them that they would be issued arms licences if they wanted to obtain them.

Some contractors also reportedly met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh recently. At the meeting, they reportedly discussed several issues, including the issue of their safety, with the CM.