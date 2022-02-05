Three arrested by Panipat police for Rs10L extortion bid

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 4

The Panipat police have arrested three persons for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as extortion money from an arhtiya in the name of gangster Kala Jathedi who is in Delhi jail. However, the arrested accused have no connection with Kala Jathedi.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, all residents of Noltha in Panipat, who were sent to judicial custody.

Giving details, Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Panipat, said that Sunil and Akhil knew arhtiya Davinder, who runs his commission agent shop in Panipat gaushala mandi as they used to go to his shop for selling their crop.

Akhil and Sunil, along with Ajay, made an app on the phone and made a call demanding Rs 10 lakh in the name of Kala Jathedi and threatened him with dire consequences, said the SP.

Earlier, extortion of Rs 25 lakh was demanded from a resident of Sector-25, Panipat, in the name of Neeraj Bawana gang. The Panipat police had successfully solved this incident within two days and managed to arrest the accused, SP Sawan added. —