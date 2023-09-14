Three arrested for abducting newborn from Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 13

The police have arrested three persons, including two women, in connection with the abduction of an infant boy from the Civil Hospital here on Tuesday.

The police said the incident took place on Tuesday when a newborn boy of a woman patient went missing from the ward around 7 am.

It is reported that one of the women accused, identified as Anita, from Buapur village in the district, came to the maternity ward on Monday night. Posing as a staff nurse, she took away the child on the pretext of some examination.

It is claimed that the accused managed to flee after the mother of the child and her attendant had gone to the washroom. The baby boy was born to the woman on Monday night, said Sunil, the father of the child.

“The police managed to arrest the accused and recover the child from Sultanpuri Colony in Delhi after intensive search undertaken by the five teams of the Crime Branch, last night,” said Sube Singh, Spokesperson of the Police Department.

He said the accused had stolen the child after she entered into a deal with a woman identified as Jyoti of Anand Vihar in Delhi. She had agreed to sell the baby against a payment of Rs 1.5 lakh. Another woman, identified as Pooja, had been following the delivery case and provided vital inputs to Anita. Dev, alias Ravinder, a resident of Nahrawali village in the district, had also been guiding and helping the accused in this case, said the police. Anita, Pooja and Deepak from Delhi have been arrested so far.

He said two more persons, including Jyoti, was likely to be arrested soon in connection with the case. All three accused were remanded in a three-day police custody.

