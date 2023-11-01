Three arrested for murder of temple priest

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 31

A team of CIA-II of the Yamunanagar district police has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a temple priest.

CIA-II In-charge Anish Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Sagar and Abhishek, both residents of Radaur town, and Rajesh of Nachron village. He said the accused were produced on Monday in a Yamunanagar court. They were sent them to a three-day police remand.

He said the accused had entered the temple on the intervening night of October 27 and 28 with an intention to commit theft. However, when the priest tried to resist them, the accused thrashed him to death with iron rods and sticks, he added. As per available information, victim Mahant Rajaram’s body was found on the temple premises, situated on the Radaur-Ladwa road near Sangipur village on October 28.

