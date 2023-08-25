Three arrested for robbing bike riders at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 24

The Nuh police on Thursday arrested three persons who allegedly robbed two bike riders of Rs 14,000 and a mobile phone on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, at gunpoint.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Afzal, Imran, alias Hydra, residents of Dhulawat village and Vasim Akram, a resident of Khod basti of Rojka Meo. As much as Rs 1,300 has been recovered from their possession.

According to the police, it was on August 14 when Shahrukh, a resident of Gurugram, filed a complaint to the police that they were robbed of a mobile phone and cash by four unidentified persons. They were hiding in bushes near the KMP and held him and his friend Jitu at gunpoint when they stopped for nature’s call. An FIR was registered at the Tauru Sadar police station.

“All three were involved in looting motorists and passers-by on the KMP Expressway at gunpoint. All were produced in a Nuh court today and sent to judicial custody”, said a spokesperson of the Nuh police.

