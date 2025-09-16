DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Three arrested for Rs 1.52 crore fraud

Three arrested for Rs 1.52 crore fraud

A local court sent the accused in police custody for nine days
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:16 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
Side view of unrecognizable hacker at desktop using computers with forex chart on blurry office background. Malware and finance concept. Double exposure
A team of the Cyber-Crime police station here claims to have cracked a case of Rs 1.52 crore fraud in the name of share trading with the arrest of three persons.

The arrested persons were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody for nine days.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Cyber-Crime police station, said a case had been registered on a complaint of Vijay of Suncity Heights, Sector 36.

Vijay had invested an amount of Rs 1.52 crore through online stock-trading. He came to know about the fraud as his request for withdrawal of his money was rejected and the phones of his contact persons were switched off. The case was investigated by Sub- Inspector Prateek.

The arrested persons have been identified as Iftikhaar of Vadodara in Gujarat, Sovan of Kolkata and Somnath of Mithakhali in West Bengal.

