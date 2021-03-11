Three arrested for Rs 20 lakh robbery in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 6

With the arrest of three persons, the Sonepat police have claimed to have solved the Rs 20-lakh robbery incident that took place on Monday.

The police also recovered Rs 7 lakh from the accused. Cops produced the accused in court, which sent to on four-day police remand. The accused are Prashant of Purkhas, Sahdev, alias Gatha, of Tihar Kalan and Rakesh of Khewra village of the district.

ASP Deepti Garg said Naveen of Mukinpur, in his complaint, alleged that the three miscreants had looted Rs 19.62 lakh from him after assaulting them near Vasundhara Garden in the city on May 2. A case was registered against unknown accused. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed outside a shop. Cops took the footage of the crime and started the investigation.