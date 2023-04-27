Three arrested in Rs 60 lakh sextortion case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

The Gurugram police have arrested three, including a couple, for allegedly extorting Rs 60 lakh from a Delhi businessman in a ‘sextortion’ case. The accused extorted over Rs 60 lakh, an SUV, jewellery and other valuables by threatening the businessman to release his sexually explicit video. All three were let off on bail, the police said.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Pinki Tomar (31), her husband Tarun (41) and their associate Prithvi Pal Singh (45). Pinki was arrested from Sector 77 area in Gurugram while her husband and the associate from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi yesterday night.

According to the complaint filed by the businessman, a resident of Vivek Vihar in Delhi, he met Pinki Tomar in Gurugram’s 32nd milestone some time ago. During that meeting, she took his contact number and just two days later, called him to meet at the same place again.

“On reaching the spot, Pinki took me to her place and offered a drink which was laced with sedatives. Soon, I lost consciousness and found myself naked on waking up. Pinki said that she had made some videos of mine and would leak those if I didn’t give her what wants,” said the businessman.

“It was on April 11 when they again called me again and demanded Rs 30 lakh. I already lost a lot of money, I decided to take police help,” added the complainant.

A police team led by inspector Poonam Hooda arrested all three accused.