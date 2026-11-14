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Home / Haryana / Three arrested in crackdown on illegal arms supply in Karnal, seven country-made weapons recovered

Three arrested in crackdown on illegal arms supply in Karnal, seven country-made weapons recovered

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:15 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Karnal police.
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In a major crackdown on the illegal arms trade, the Karnal police have arrested three alleged weapon suppliers in three separate operations, and recovered seven illegal country-made pistols and four magazines. It was the result of a coordinated action by three teams of the Anti-Narcotics Cell which arrested accused allegedly involved in illegal procurement and supply of weapons.

Interacting with mediapersons, Sub-Inspector Rajan Singh, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, said three teams had acted in separate cases and apprehended the accused with illegal firearms.

In the first operation, a team led by Head Constable Rajiv Kumar arrested Anurag Yadav, a resident of Baljit Nagar, Patel Nagar, Delhi. The police recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol and two magazines from his possession. A case was registered at the Sector 32-33 police station on November 12 under Section 25(1-B) A of the Arms Act. During preliminary interrogation, Yadav disclosed that he had entered the illegal arms supply business to make quick money and fulfil his personal ambitions. The police said he already had two other criminal cases registered against him. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, Kumar added.

In the second operation, a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Narender Singh arrested Neeraj, a resident of Sonepat, in connection with a case registered at the Madhuban police station on November 12. One illegal .315-bore country-made pistol was recovered from him. Preliminary questioning revealed that he was involved in supplying illegal pistols and country-made firearms for quick financial gains. Four criminal cases were already registered against him. He too was sent to judicial custody, Singh maintained.

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Singh further said the third operation led to the arrest of Arif alias Pistol, a resident of Titrawada village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on a production warrant in a case registered on April 8, 2026, and taken on seven days of police remand. During interrogation, the police recovered five illegal weapons, including one .32-bore pistol with a magazine and four .315-bore pistols. Twenty criminal cases are already registered against him. He was also remanded to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Goel said, “Our focus is on identifying those involved in the purchase, sale and distribution of illegal weapons and ensure public safety,” the SP added.

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