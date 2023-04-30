Three arrested in credit card scam

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 29

The cyber cell of the police has arrested three persons, including an employee of a private bank, in connection with cheating people in the name of extending their credit card limit and operating an account in the name of a dead person.

According to police officials, the suspects identified as Akash, Pradeep Kumar and Jagmohan, who hailed from Rohtak and Delhi, had been operating the racket for the past four years. The police recovered Rs 19,500 in cash and a mobile phone from suspects. All the accused had been remanded in judicial custody.

Sube Singh, a spokesperson of the Police Department, said the suspects were found to be involved in over 200 cheating cases.