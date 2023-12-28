Three arrested on attempt to murder charge in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 27

The Gurugram police have arrested three men for intending to kill a youth and seized 22.80 gm of heroin, a countrymade pistol and five cartridges from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Subham (22) and Prashant Parashar (21), both residents of Gurugram, and Bhakti Lama (25) of West Bengal. The police seized a pistol from Prashant, five cartridges from Subham and 22.80 gm heroin from Lama’s possession.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects were drug addicts and would sell drugs to earn money to buy expensive drugs. They were also actively involved in criminal activities. “The suspects revealed that they had suspected a local resident to have informed the police about Prashant’s involvement in a motorcycle theft, following which they devised a plan to kill him,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

