Three arrested on graft charge

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 20

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has nabbed an enforcement officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and a middleman red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh for waiving the penalty for a violation related to PF rules.

The ACB also nabbed a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Sohna, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. Two separate FIRs have been registered at the ACB police station in Gurugram. Jitender Kumar, the ACB spokesperson, said the EPFO enforcement officer had been identified as Munish Narang. He had demanded Rs 10 lakh as bribe from complainant Sandeep Kumar, a factory owner, through a middleman, Ravi, for settling a PF-rules related violation. The deal was finalised at Rs 7 lakh through the middleman.

The factory owner filed a complaint, following which a special ACB team was formed. The team conducted a raid and nabbed Narang and middleman Ravi while accepting the bribe from the complainant on Monday.

“The ACB team has started further investigation after registering a case against the officer and the middleman under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The suspects were produced in a city court on Tuesday, which sent them to judicial custody,” the spokesperson said.

In another case, the ACB arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the MC, Sohna, on Tuesday. According to the ACB, the JE, identified as Om Prakash, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a corporation contractor to give permission for restarting construction work. “We are questioning the JE. He will be produced in a court tomorrow,” the ACB spokesperson said.