Three Bills introduced in Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh, December 15

Three Bills were introduced on the first day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today. These are the Haryana Settlement of Outstanding Dues (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is expected to expedite the recovery of outstanding tax dues; Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Amendment Act, 2023, regarding the inclusion of a few castes in the SC list; and Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for setting up a private university, Sanskaram University, at Jhajjar.