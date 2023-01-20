Three booked for axing 26 trees from panchayat land

Yamunanagar, January 19

A total of 26 trees were allegedly axed illegally from panchayat land in Tajewala village.

On the complaint of Jogesh Kumar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Pratap Nagar, a case was registered against three persons Haroon, Gufaar Ali and Sharaba, all residents of Tajewala village under Section 379 of the IPC at the Chhachhrauli police station on January 16.

The complainant informed the police that the caretaker of Tajewala village, Beli Ram, informed them that 26 trees were axed and stolen from the panchayat land in Tajewala village. He said as per the caretaker’s complaint those trees were axed by Haroon, Gufaar Ali and Sharaba. “I also wrote to the Range Officer of Kalesar range, requesting him to visit the spot in Tajewala village and prepare an evaluation report of the axed trees, so that their price could be recovered from the accused,” said the BDPO.