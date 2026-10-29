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Home / Haryana / Three booked for burning plastic waste, metal drums in Bahadurgarh

Three booked for burning plastic waste, metal drums in Bahadurgarh

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:58 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Plastic waste being burnt at Soldha village in Jhajjar district. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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Despite a sustained crackdown, the burning of plastic waste and metal drums continues in the Bahadurgarh industrial belt, prompting authorities to maintain round-the-clock surveillance and conduct surprise inspections to curb environmental violations and prevent further deterioration in air quality.

In the latest incident, a joint team of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the Fire Department and the police detected plastic waste and metal drums being burnt at a site in Soldha village during a surprise inspection in the early hours of Wednesday.

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The Sadar Bahadurgarh police have registered an FIR against three persons under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Sections 223(a) and 280 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case was registered on a complaint filed by Sunil Sheoran, Regional Officer of the HSPCB’s Bahadurgarh region.

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Sheoran said the inspection team also found a Tata 407 vehicle bearing a Delhi registration number at the site, allegedly being used to transport scrap material. The FIR names Anil Ravidas, Sunderpal and Jogesh as the accused. Their addresses have been recorded in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The complaint also refers to prohibitory orders issued by the Jhajjar district administration on October 2, banning the burning of plastic and waste in residential and agricultural areas. The orders also prohibit the use of electricity for illegal industrial activities without prior permission from the pollution control board.

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The restrictions cover several villages and areas of Jhajjar district and warn that violations would invite action under Section 223 of the BNS.

“A joint team comprising officials of the pollution control board, the Fire Department and the police has been conducting regular surprise inspections in vulnerable areas to prevent the burning of plastic waste and protect air quality. A fire brigade also remains deployed to prevent any fire from spreading,” Sheoran said.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department has stepped up vehicle inspections to curb air pollution under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). During the drive, vehicles arriving at petrol pumps for refuelling were checked for valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

As many as 87 vehicles were found without valid PUC certificates and were challaned on the spot. The petrol station operators concerned also refused to refuel these vehicles.

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