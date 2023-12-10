Three booked for duping man of Rs 7 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 9

The police have registered a case of cheating against three persons after a man alleged that he was duped of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Australia.

On the complaint of Bhupinder Singh of Ranjit Garden Colony of Yamunanagar district, a case was registered against Vaishali, her husband Rajeev and Ravinder, all residents of Ferozepur district, under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act on December 7.

The complainant said Vaishali told him Ravinder sent people abroad. The trio took Rs 7 lakh from him on the pretext of sending him to Australia. “In September, they gave me a fake visa. When I came to know about it, I demanded my money back, but they started threatening me with dire consequences,” he claimed.

