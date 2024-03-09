Three booked for duping man of Rs 21 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 8

The police have booked three persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 21 lakh on the promise of providing him a job in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar of Malikpur Bangar village, a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Chain Singh, his son Himanshu and his wife, all residents of Pinjore in Panchkula district, on March 6.

The complainant said he met Chain Singh through an acquaintance in July last year.

He said, “Chain told me that he would get me appointed as a clerk in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He demanded Rs 21 lakh to get the work done. I gave him the money in different instalments. In connivance with some other persons, Chain Singh duped me of Rs 21 lakh.”

“Chain Singh also gave me an appointment letter and when I went to the High Court to join as a clerk, during an investigation, the appointment letter was found to be fake,” alleged the complainant.

He said when he demanded his money back, the suspects threatened him with dire consequences. The police said investigation into the complaint was underway.

