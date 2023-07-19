Three booked for duping youth of Rs 38L in Panipat

Panipat, July 18
The police booked three persons, including a couple of Karnal for duping a woman of Rs 38 lakh for allegedly sending her son abroad. The suspects have been identified as Mohit, Ravinder Jangra and his wife Rekha of Karnal.
Kamlesh Rani of Alupur village in her complaint to Madlauda police said her son Sukhjeet was trying to get a job for a long time. Eventually, they came in contact with Mohit of Karnal’s Jaisinghpur who trapped them by saying that he was in contact with some agents who could send Sukhjeet to the US and also help him get a job.
Mohit managed to arrange a meeting with Ravinder Jangra and his wife Rekha of Shaktipuram who assured Kamlesh of sending her son to the US.
A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and the Emigration Act.
