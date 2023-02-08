Three booked for illegal sand mining in Charkhi Dadri village

Tribune News Service

Deepeder Deswal

Hisar, February 7

The Mining Department officials yesterday detected illegal sand mining being carried out in Chhillar village of Charkhi Dadri district and impounded two tractors loaded with sand from a field.

20-ft-deep crater on 2 acres It seemed about 1,500 tractor loads of sand had been extracted from the fields, as a 20 feet ditch had been created on 2 acres. Komal Kumar, Inspector, Mining Dept

The persons indulging in sand mining tried to hold the Mining Department officials hostage and assaulted them to resist action against them.

The Jhojhu Kalan police station in Charkhi Dadri district registered a case under Sections 147, 149 (rioting and unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene act in public place), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), besides registering a case under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, against three persons.

The police said two of the accused had been identified as Balraj and Vinod, while their third accomplice was yet to be identified.

Komal Kumar, inspector in the Mining Department, said they got information about the illegal mining in the village and conducted a raid on the spot. The team, comprising two mining inspectors Hitesh, Komal Kumar, besides mining guards Om Prakash, Sandeep and Sunil and a Haryana Police constable Sonu, reached the site and found that about 20 feet of sand had been illegally lifted from 2 acres.

Komal Kumar said they had got a tip-off that the mining was going on a large scale in the region. “It seemed that about 1,500 tractor-loads of sand had been extracted from the fields, as a 20 feet ditch had been created on 2 acres,” he said.

He said the tractor owners called some persons on motorcycle who tried to waylay the official vehicle carrying the team of the department and also attempted to manhandle them. The accused tried to restrain them by force and used abusive language against the raiding party. Kumar said though they refused to reveal where they were trying to supply the sand, it seemed they were taking the sand for use in earth filling and construction works in nearby areas.