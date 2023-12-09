Three booked for kidnapping minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 8

A case under Section 6 of POCSO Act and several sections of the IPC including 365 has been registered against three suspects Sahil and Shahid, both residents of Hamida Colony and Ali Akbar of Gulab Nagar at the City police station for allegedly kidnapping a minor.

In his complaint, the father of the victim (17-year-old girl) stated that his daughter, was allegedly kidnapped by Ali Akbar. He mentioned that his wife received a call from the school that their daughter didn’t turn up. Upon searching, they reached a saloon where they were attacked by Sahil, Shahid and some other persons present there.

