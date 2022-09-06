Three booked for murder bid

Kurukshetra, September 5
The Kurukshetra police have booked three persons on attempt to murder charges and Arms Act for opening fire at a youth in Kurukshetra last night.
Manu Sharma, a resident of Kurukshetra, in his complaint to the police stated that on Sunday evening he was on his way on a two-wheeler with his friends Aman and Abhishek when the incident took place.
“As we reached near LNJP Hospital, a car hit our motorcycle from the rear side and we fell down. Chirag came out of the car and opened fire. I managed to escape and entered the women’s washroom of the emergency ward of LNJP Hospital. They also opened fired at the door of the washroom”, he alleged. A case has been registered under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC, and 25 of the Arms Act against Chirag, Aryan and Guri. Rajpal,SHO, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra police station, said, “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received. There is some dispute between the complainant and the accused. They knew each other. The exact reason behind their dispute will be ascertained during the investigation. One empty cartridge has been recovered from the hospital.”
