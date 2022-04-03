Three booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 2

The Hisar police have registered a case against three for allegedly raping a Dalit girl for several days under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and SC/ST Act.

The victim, in her complaint, said three men had teased her in March last year, after which she got lodged a complaint. Later, Suresh, one of the accused, approached me and apologised for his behaviour. On February 19, he took me to temple to get married, she added.

“Soon after the marriage, Suresh took locked me a room and told me that he married me to take revenge against the complaint I had lodged against him and his friends. He and his friend Shankar then raped me on gun point,” she said, adding that another friend Punit was a part of the crime.