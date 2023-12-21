Three booked for raping 13-year-old girl

Gurugram, December 20
The police have booked three persons for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl. An FIR was registered at the women police station (West). The two main suspects have been identified as Ankush and Dev.
In a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the crime took place near Kadipur village on December 13. “The suspects took my daughter to a deserted place, where they brutally thrashed and raped her,” the minor girl’s mother said in her complaint, adding: “Later, they threw her near a garbage heap in Kadipur village and fled. On receiving information at 7.30 pm, I reached the spot and found her soaked in blood and moaning in pain, following which I immediately informed the police. I want strict action against the criminals.”
An FIR was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. A senior police officer said an investigation is on and the men would soon be arrested.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341