Three booked for raping 13-year-old girl

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 20

The police have booked three persons for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl. An FIR was registered at the women police station (West). The two main suspects have been identified as Ankush and Dev.

In a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the crime took place near Kadipur village on December 13. “The suspects took my daughter to a deserted place, where they brutally thrashed and raped her,” the minor girl’s mother said in her complaint, adding: “Later, they threw her near a garbage heap in Kadipur village and fled. On receiving information at 7.30 pm, I reached the spot and found her soaked in blood and moaning in pain, following which I immediately informed the police. I want strict action against the criminals.”

An FIR was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. A senior police officer said an investigation is on and the men would soon be arrested.

