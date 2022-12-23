Three buried during excavation

Hisar, December 22
Three labourers died when a portion of earth caved in when they were laying a pipeline for the sewerage system in Kapro village here this evening.
The victims were identified as Santosh Manjhi, 38, Sanoj Manjhi, 40, and Baljit, 35, residents of Khagaria district in Bihar.The excavation was going on to lay the pipeline when the mishap took place, burying them.
The administration rushed help to extricate the victims from the earth. They were taken to a hospital in Narnaund town where they were declared dead by doctors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...