Three buried during excavation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 22

Three labourers died when a portion of earth caved in when they were laying a pipeline for the sewerage system in Kapro village here this evening.

The victims were identified as Santosh Manjhi, 38, Sanoj Manjhi, 40, and Baljit, 35, residents of Khagaria district in Bihar.The excavation was going on to lay the pipeline when the mishap took place, burying them.

The administration rushed help to extricate the victims from the earth. They were taken to a hospital in Narnaund town where they were declared dead by doctors.