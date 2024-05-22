Three candidates booked

Faridabad, May 21
The police have registered a case against the BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar, Congress Candidate Mahender Pratap Singh and INLD candidate Sunil Tewatia for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. This is the first instance of the election norms being violated in the Lok Sabha constituency here in the campaign so far. As the campaigning will come to an end on May 23, the polling is scheduled to be held on May 25.
The FIR has been registered under Section 3-A of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 1989, in response to a complaint lodged by an official on election duty, it is reported.
It is alleged that the political advertisements and publicity material of the BJP candidate have been found installed at various spots. Party flags were also found installed at the community centre in Pali village, it is alleged. A show-cause notice had been issued to Gurjar and he failed to submit a reply to the notice. A case has been registeredsaid the official sources.
The police have also registered a case against Tewatia and Singh in a similar case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation