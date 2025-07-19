DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Three colleges to be named after martyrs, freedom fighter

Three colleges to be named after martyrs, freedom fighter

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:03 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The state government has decided to name three government colleges after martyrs and a freedom fighter of the Azad Hind Fauj. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini gave administrative approval to the naming of three colleges.

Advertisement

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said Government Women’s College in Bawani Khera will be named after Thakur Shambhu Singh, a freedom fighter of the Azad Hind Fauj.

The CM has also approved naming of Government College, Kharak, after martyr Gajendra Singh. On March 7, 2018, Gajendra Singh, who served as an Assistant Commandant in the 134 Battalion of the Border Security Force, attained martyrdom while fighting Naxals in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. In recognition of his bravery, he was awarded the Gallantry Medal on January 26, 2021.

Advertisement

The government has also given approval to name Government College, Sampla, after martyr Rai Singh, who laid down his life in Rajouri, J&K, on November 20, 2016.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts