Three colleges to be named after martyrs, freedom fighter

The state government has decided to name three government colleges after martyrs and a freedom fighter of the Azad Hind Fauj. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini gave administrative approval to the naming of three colleges.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said Government Women’s College in Bawani Khera will be named after Thakur Shambhu Singh, a freedom fighter of the Azad Hind Fauj.

The CM has also approved naming of Government College, Kharak, after martyr Gajendra Singh. On March 7, 2018, Gajendra Singh, who served as an Assistant Commandant in the 134 Battalion of the Border Security Force, attained martyrdom while fighting Naxals in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. In recognition of his bravery, he was awarded the Gallantry Medal on January 26, 2021.

The government has also given approval to name Government College, Sampla, after martyr Rai Singh, who laid down his life in Rajouri, J&K, on November 20, 2016.