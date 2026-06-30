Three cops injured as Dial-112 patrol vehicle crashes into tree in Sirsa

Three police personnel were injured after a Dial-112 patrol vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside tree near Nehrana village in Sirsa’s Nathusari Chopta area late on Sunday night.

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The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on the Chopta-Bhattu road under the Nathusari Chopta police station limits. The Dial-112 team was on a routine patrol from Nathusari Chopta to Nehrana village when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to ram into a tree. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the police vehicle was completely damaged.

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The injured have been identified as driver Vijay Kumar, ASI Vijay Kumar and SPO Sunil Kumar. Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted them to the Community Health Centre in Nathusari Chopta.

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After receiving first-aid, the driver was referred to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa, while the ASI and the SPO were admitted to a private hospital in Sirsa for further treatment. Doctors said all three are undergoing treatment and remain under medical care.

The accident also briefly disrupted traffic on the road before the damaged vehicle was removed.

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The police have informed senior officials about the incident and initiated an inquiry into the cause of the crash. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle went out of control, but the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. Officials said the actual cause would be known only after the investigation is completed.