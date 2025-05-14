Three cow smugglers nabbed after gunfight in Nuh’s Tauru

In a dramatic turn of events, Nuh police apprehended three cow smugglers after a brief encounter in the Pachgaon area of Tauru on Monday. The gunfight left three accused and one police constable injured, while three other suspects managed to flee.

According to Nuh police spokesman, a CIA team was patrolling the area when they received a tip-off about an active cattle smuggling gang. The team, led by CIA incharge Mahendra Singh, conducted a raid based on the information.

The suspects — identified as Tahir, Rahil, Shahzad, Bilal, Shoaib, and Tasleem alias Bhengu — were reportedly preparing to slaughter a cow at the time of the raid. "On seeing the police, the accused opened fire. The police initially resorted to aerial firing but then fired back in self-defence," said the spokesperson.

Advertisement

During the crossfire, accused Tahir, Rahil, and Shahzad sustained bullet injuries. They were admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh.

In a violent scuffle, one of the accused also attacked Constable Ajay with a knife, injuring him in the right eye.

Advertisement

The police recovered a slaughtered cow, two cows, two country-made pistols, three knives, two motorcycles, mobile phones, and other tools used for slaughter from the spot.

All six suspects have been booked, and an investigation is underway. "Tahir and Rahil, who are brothers, are habitual offenders and have five previous cases of cow smuggling registered against them. Shahzad has two similar cases," added the spokesperson.

This incident marks the fourth encounter between cow smugglers and the police in Nuh district over the past two months.