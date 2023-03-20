Three-day Chaitra Chaudas fair begins in Pehowa

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 19

The three-day Chaitra Chaudas fair started at the Saraswati Tirtha in Pehowa, Kurukshetra, on Sunday.

Devotees from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi reached Pehowa during the Chaitra Chaudas fair in large numbers to offer prayers to their ancestors.

Around five lakh devotees are expected to attend the three-day fair. The fair will conclude on March 21.

The fair and an exhibition regarding different government schemes were inaugurated by fair administrator and Pehowa SDM Sonu Ram and Chairman of the Pehowa Municipal Council Ashish Chakrapani.

The Pehowa SDM said, “The fair duly started today and devotees have begun arriving from different states. All arrangements have been made to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience. With the help of CCTV cameras a close watch is being kept on the area around the Saraswati Tirtha.”

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said the mela area was divided into eight sectors. Duty magistrates and sector supervisors had been deputed to maintain sanitation, electricity and other arrangements.