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Home / Haryana / Three-day U-14 girls basketball tourney begins at Hisar school

Three-day U-14 girls basketball tourney begins at Hisar school

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:52 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Players during the All India IPSC Under-14 Basketball Tournament.
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The three-day All India IPSC Under-14 Basketball Tournament started at Vidya Devi Jindal School (VDJS), Hisar, bringing together 12 prestigious schools from across the country.

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The opening ceremony commenced with the school NCC cadets presenting a Guard of Honour to the chief guest, Birender Singh, director of sports at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal.

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Principal of Vidya Devi Jindal School, Naina Dhillon, welcomed the chief guest and Yashwant Singh, associate director, student welfare (sports), Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, who is serving as the IPSC Observer for the tournament.

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The opening match of the championship was played between the host school, Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar, and The Sanskar Valley School, Bhopal. Vidya Devi Jindal School emerged victorious by 18-17.

The tournament features teams from Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar; Daly College, Indore; Genesis Global School, Noida; Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer; Modern School, Barakhamba Road; Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai; Pinegrove School, Solan; Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior; The Emerald Heights International School, Indore; Hyderabad Public School; The Sanskar Valley School, Bhopal; and Yadavindra Public School.

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Addressing the teams, Birender Singh extended best wishes to all the players and encouraged them to uphold the values of discipline, perseverance, teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the championship.

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