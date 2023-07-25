Three dengue cases confirmed in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 24
Amid incessant rains triggering a spurt in monsoon diseases across the country, the authorities have confirmed the three dengue cases
in Gurugram.
The Health Department on Monday confirmed three dengue cases, including two women and a man. Out of the three, the man and the woman are undergoing treatment at home, while the other woman is admitted at the Civil Hospital.
On Monday, the department identified 58 suspected dengue patients and sent their samples to the lab for examination. So far, the department has identified 1,380 suspected dengue-malaria patients, but malaria cases have not been confirmed.
