Three development projects worth Rs 90.23 lakh launched in Yamunanagar

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Mayor Suman Bahamani on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for three development projects worth Rs 90.23 lakh in Ward 21 of Yamunanagar.

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On the occasion, they directed officials of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), to ensure quality was maintained and all three projects were completed within the stipulated time.

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The Mayor announced that the Municipal Corporation would construct streets and install stormwater drains in Bank Colony-Extension and Kansapur in Ward 21 at a cost of Rs 41.87 lakh. “Similarly, development projects involving streets and stormwater drains will be undertaken in Moti Bagh (Bank Colony) at a cost of Rs 24.98 lakh and in Ashok Vihar Colony at a cost of Rs 23.38 lakh,” the Mayor said.

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She added that the installation of stormwater drains and construction of paved streets in the area would provide significant relief to local residents from waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the Haryana government was working diligently for the overall development of urban and rural areas. “Our main goal is to provide better infrastructure to the general public. There is no shortage of budget for development projects. Keeping the public interest in mind, the Central and State governments are carrying out development works worth crores of rupees,” Rana said.

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He said development projects were being prioritised according to the needs of each area so that people could have access to better roads, drainage and other facilities.

Mayor Suman Bahamani said the Municipal Corporation was carrying out development work equally in all wards of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. “The residents of ward-21 had long-standing demands for improved drainage and paved streets, which have been fulfilled today. The start of construction will significantly improve the condition of the area,” the Mayor said.

Assistant Engineer of the Municipal Corporation Rajesh Sharma, Municipal Councillors Manjeet Kaur, Vikram Rana and Ujjwal Banyal, and Madan Kumar, Mahroof Ali, Billa Rana, Sarpanch Suresh Rana, Aman, Dharmendra, Rakesh Kumar, Sunita Bali, Pooja Sharma, Rani Devi and others were present on the occasion.