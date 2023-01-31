Three die in road accident

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 30

Three persons, including two vendors and a cyclist, were killed and another was injured when a car hit them near Devi Lal Park in Bahadurgarh here last evening. The deceased were identified as the vendors- Ram Mahesh andSomnath of UP and cyclist Ram Chander of Bahadurgarh while the injured, Rajesh of UP, was admitted to the PGIMS Rohtak. A case was registered against the unidentified car driver.

